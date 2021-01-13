Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ECHO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $727.20 million, a P/E ratio of 113.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.23.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 89,374 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 20.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

