Analysts Expect Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) to Announce -$2.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) to post ($2.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.67). Miragen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($4.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($6.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($9.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.67) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 3,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,190. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $87.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.76. Miragen Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $34.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

In other news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 126,667 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.