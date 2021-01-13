Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.09. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Separately, Mediobanca reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

