National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) Short Interest Update

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHCZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,247. National General has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

There is no company description available for National General Holdings Corp.

