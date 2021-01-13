Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 51.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 334,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

