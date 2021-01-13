Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Short Interest Update

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the December 15th total of 523,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:CSU traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.48. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). The company had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Senior Living by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

