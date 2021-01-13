Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 357,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

