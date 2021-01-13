Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

CSL stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.27. 4,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,797. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

