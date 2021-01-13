Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $3.78 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Marvell Technology Group accounts for 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 471,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

