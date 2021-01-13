Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,360 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.57. 5,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,379. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $68.95 and a 1-year high of $185.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.02.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.