Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $315,000 Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 177.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 64.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $108,000.

HYT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,694. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

