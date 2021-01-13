Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Reduced by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,480,000 after buying an additional 1,059,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after acquiring an additional 545,256 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $20,530,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 688.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 143,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,715,000 after acquiring an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

