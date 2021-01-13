Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.41. The company had a trading volume of 73,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,898. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

