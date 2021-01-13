Santori & Peters Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.39. The company had a trading volume of 102,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $161.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

