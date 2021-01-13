EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENS. BidaskClub raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE:ENS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $92.27.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in EnerSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

