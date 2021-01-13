Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 228 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.10. 150,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,800,460. The stock has a market cap of $334.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

