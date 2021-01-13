Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $239.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.85 million to $240.20 million. FireEye posted sales of $235.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $932.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.94 million to $933.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $992.19 million, with estimates ranging from $960.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on FEYE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 186,954.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FireEye by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,095 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in FireEye by 815.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 521,700 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 140,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,062. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

