Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.82. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ManTech International by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 95.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 197,904 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManTech International stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $96.51. 1,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $96.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

