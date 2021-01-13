DEXTools Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $201,016.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One DEXTools token can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $201,016.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00028563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00110595 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00255925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00063321 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061096 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,131,056 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

