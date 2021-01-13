Civic Reaches Market Cap of $107.68 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $107.68 million and $230.91 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00044473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00398031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00041793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.29 or 0.04311311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.