OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $245.69 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00008972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $449.53 million and $245.69 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00248563 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

