QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Cap of $36.42 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $36.42 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00044473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00398031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00041793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.29 or 0.04311311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

