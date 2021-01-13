Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report sales of $51.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.90 million and the highest is $53.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $154.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $300.45 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $317.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ HRMY traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. 868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $90,476,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $9,323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,759,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

