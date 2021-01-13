$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.