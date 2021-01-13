Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AtriCure (ATRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

1/5/2021 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2020 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2020 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2020 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

12/3/2020 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,451. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get AtriCure Inc alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,547.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott William Drake bought 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,599.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,514 shares of company stock worth $8,355,096. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.