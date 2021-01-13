First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,716 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.34. 601,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The company has a market cap of $715.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average of $264.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

