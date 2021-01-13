iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 666.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $71.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

