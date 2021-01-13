Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.81. The company had a trading volume of 41,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.57.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.