Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.51

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 16230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 99.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 48.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

