Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.51

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 16230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.
GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 99.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 48.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
