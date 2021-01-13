Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) Shares Down 20%

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) shares traded down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 462,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,104,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) Company Profile (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic products for use in the field of bone regeneration in dental, spine, and general orthopedic indications worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

