Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.92. Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.56 million and a PE ratio of -13.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65.

Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) Company Profile (CVE:MNX)

Manitex Capital Inc does not have significant business. It focuses on acquiring interests in life sciences, cleantech, and sustainable products/technologies companies. Previously, it was engaged in the acquisition and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products, as well as holds a portfolio in marketable securities.

