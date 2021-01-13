SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.83

SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.83 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.83 ($0.59), with a volume of 81557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.91. The firm has a market cap of £21.90 million and a P/E ratio of 53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

About SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

