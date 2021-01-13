Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPMCF remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29. Africa Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Africa Energy from $0.31 to $0.47 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

