Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Expands By 116.7%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Silver One Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,522. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

