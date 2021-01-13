Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the December 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

