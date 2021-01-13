Barton Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barton Investment Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.1% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.60 on Wednesday, hitting $1,759.15. 26,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,770.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,611.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.