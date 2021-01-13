Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,846 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.52. 91,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

