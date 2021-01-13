Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $427.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.