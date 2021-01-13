Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,650. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 403.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 128.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

