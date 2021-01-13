Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

TSE CGX traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.86. The company had a trading volume of 456,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,298. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.07. Cineplex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

