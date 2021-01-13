Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.17.
NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.64. 10,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
