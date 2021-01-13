Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.17.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,816,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 71,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.64. 10,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

