Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 72,474 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 196.90, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

