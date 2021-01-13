BQT (BQTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $830,361.70

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, BQT has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a total market capitalization of $830,361.70 and approximately $1,437.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00398655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.44 or 0.04329806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (BQTX) is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

