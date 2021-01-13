WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $65.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.59 million and the highest is $65.80 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $68.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $252.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.91 million to $252.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $271.39 million, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $275.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $776.64 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 67,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

