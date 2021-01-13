Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $99.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $99.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

