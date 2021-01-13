Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 586,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,015.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,415,000 after acquiring an additional 391,637 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. 59,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,999. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

