Santori & Peters Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 238,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

