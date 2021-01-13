CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $277.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $298.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

