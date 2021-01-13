Kin One Day Volume Reaches $427,793.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Kin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $79.67 million and approximately $427,793.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00112826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00258599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00064502 BTC.

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

