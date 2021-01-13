BetProtocol 1-Day Volume Hits $140,332.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $140,332.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00112826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00258599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00064502 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00062466 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

